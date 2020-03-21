Previous
Next
Coastal path by jeff
Photo 1094

Coastal path

Looks deserted, but I still passed quite a few people on a cold but sunny Saturday. Thinking I might make my walks even more local next week.
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Jeff Witts

ace
@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
299% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise