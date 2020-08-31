Previous
Couldn't resist by jeff
Photo 1189

Couldn't resist

This year's Greenbelt Festival was, like so many others, cancelled. But since I was passing I just had to drop in and look around the grounds of Boughton House anyway.
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

Jeff Witts

@jeff
Former retreat house warden now living in Norfolk. Busy with various voluntary roles for Archway, Blickling Hall, CARM, Edgefield Village Hall & St Pixels.
