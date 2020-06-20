Previous
Muzzie by jeffjones
269 / 365

Muzzie

My brother Dan has been complaining about his dog, Muzzie, being too rambunctious. He also said the dog is not the sharpest tool in the shed, but his wife loves him.
20th June 2020 20th Jun 20

Jeff Jones

@jeffjones
Nikon D7200, 7500, D4; DJI Mavic Air, and new iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Photo Details

