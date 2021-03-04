Sign up
Picking on me
Macro shot - iPhone 11 pro-MAX and Sandmarc Macro lens
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
Jeff Jones
@jeffjones
Nikon D7200, 7500, D4; DJI Mavic Air, and new iPhone 11 Pro Max. Like Rick Sammon says, "I specialize in not specializing." It is...
1080
photos
38
followers
104
following
marlboromaam (Mags)
Nice! Those must be toothpicks. Very cool.
March 4th, 2021
