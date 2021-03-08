Previous
Drone skin and light painting by jeffjones
Photo 754

Drone skin and light painting

I put a new skin on my DJI Mavic Air, then another round of light painting with the Slow Shutter app on my iPhone.
8th March 2021

Jeff Jones

@jeffjones
Nikon D7200, 7500, D4; DJI Mavic Air, and new iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Photo Details

