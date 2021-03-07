Sign up
Photo 753
Sunset dramatic tree
iPhone 11 Pro Max - HDR set on phone. Then adjusted in Photoshop and NIK HDR filter.
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
Jeff Jones
ace
@jeffjones
Nikon D7200, 7500, D4; DJI Mavic Air, and new iPhone 11 Pro Max. Like Rick Sammon says, "I specialize in not specializing." It is...
1085
photos
38
followers
104
following
206% complete
View this month »
Samantha
ace
Amazing photo. Absolutely love the colors and textures.
March 8th, 2021
