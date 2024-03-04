Sign up
Photo 1329
Sammy C classroom visit
Local business owner and radio personality Sammy C visited with my students to talk about recording PSAs and working in the media industry.
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
Jeff Jones
@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
