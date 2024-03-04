Previous
Sammy C classroom visit by jeffjones
Sammy C classroom visit

Local business owner and radio personality Sammy C visited with my students to talk about recording PSAs and working in the media industry.
Jeff Jones

Reformed photojournalist.
