Photo 1330
Old Fire Truck - North Dakota
This was shot with my original Nikon D1 camera in 2002. I revisited it in Lightroom Classic, applied some presets, and then ran it through Topaz Picture AI to finish it up.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
1
1
Jeff Jones
ace
@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
1720
photos
40
followers
87
following
364% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 project: 2015-
Camera
NIKON D1
Taken
11th July 2002 4:13pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Corinne C
ace
Great perspective and a wonderful find
March 6th, 2024
