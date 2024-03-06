Previous
Old Fire Truck - North Dakota by jeffjones
Old Fire Truck - North Dakota

This was shot with my original Nikon D1 camera in 2002. I revisited it in Lightroom Classic, applied some presets, and then ran it through Topaz Picture AI to finish it up.
Jeff Jones

@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
Corinne C ace
Great perspective and a wonderful find
March 6th, 2024  
