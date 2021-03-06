Previous
Next
Sx70 Land Camera - Light Painted by jeffjones
Photo 752

Sx70 Land Camera - Light Painted

This is a proof of concept for me - you CAN make long exposure and light painting images using an iPhone. I tried several different apps, including the native iPhone 11 Pro MAX app, Slow Shutter, NightCap, and the app for this frame - ProCam 12.8.

I inherited this camera when my father died two years ago, and have not done anything with it. Polaroid went out of the instant film business years ago, but a new company started making film that works. Different emulsion, different chemicals. Also, costs about $3 per print. I am going to give it a try and see what I get.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Jeff Jones

ace
@jeffjones
Nikon D7200, 7500, D4; DJI Mavic Air, and new iPhone 11 Pro Max. Like Rick Sammon says, "I specialize in not specializing." It is...
206% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise