Sx70 Land Camera - Light Painted

This is a proof of concept for me - you CAN make long exposure and light painting images using an iPhone. I tried several different apps, including the native iPhone 11 Pro MAX app, Slow Shutter, NightCap, and the app for this frame - ProCam 12.8.



I inherited this camera when my father died two years ago, and have not done anything with it. Polaroid went out of the instant film business years ago, but a new company started making film that works. Different emulsion, different chemicals. Also, costs about $3 per print. I am going to give it a try and see what I get.