Stay out of the middle by jeffjones
Stay out of the middle

One of the metal, single-lane bridges I travel on my longer biking routes has missing sections that if you hit them will eat your bike wheels. Stay to the side for this bridge.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Jeff Jones

