Photo 967
Stay out of the middle
One of the metal, single-lane bridges I travel on my longer biking routes has missing sections that if you hit them will eat your bike wheels. Stay to the side for this bridge.
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
Jeff Jones
ace
@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
1333
photos
38
followers
101
following
Views
3
Album
365 project: 2015-
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
30th April 2022 4:44pm
