Photo 1402
Rough Road
My training ride was brutal on this stretch of road. Numb hands and even a headache from my helmet bouncing around on my head.
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
Jeff Jones
ace
@jeffjones
Jesus. Family. Cycling. Photography. Everything else is just icing on the cake. Reformed photojournalist.
1796
photos
40
followers
85
following
Photo Details
Album
365 project: 2015-
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
7th September 2024 1:08pm
