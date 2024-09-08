Previous
Rough Road by jeffjones
Photo 1402

Rough Road

My training ride was brutal on this stretch of road. Numb hands and even a headache from my helmet bouncing around on my head.
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Jeff Jones

Photo Details

