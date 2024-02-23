1972 Yashica electro 35 GT by jeffro
1 / 365

1972 Yashica electro 35 GT

photo walk around Niagara on the lake.
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

jeffro

@jeffro
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
That’s lovely area.
Welcome to 365.
March 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise