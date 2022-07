See Monster

The See Monster has at last arrived!!

A decommissioned Oil Rig which has spent the last 30 years in the North Sea. Delivered to our shores via the Bristol Channel. It's new home will not be a stranger to the Arts, previously the home of Dismaland, brought to us by the street artist Banksy in 2015.

The quality of the photo is not great. I am hoping to improve !!

I look forward to seeing and capturing the finished installation.