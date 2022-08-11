Previous
"Make hay while the sun shines" by jenbo
30 / 365

"Make hay while the sun shines"

Summer evening a few weeks ago.
I don't understand why the cotton reel type bales have replaced the traditional oblong ones. Surely the old fashioned ones would be easier to stack???
Maybe someone can enlighten me?
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Jenny

@jenbo
