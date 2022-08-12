Previous
Next
Big Brother is watching You! by jenbo
31 / 365

Big Brother is watching You!

Banksy was 'ere! Spy Booth 2014
This appeared on a wall in Cheltenham a while ago - Very close to the UK's top secret GCHQ base.
Sadly removed after repeated vandalism. Where is it now!!
(Another fill in snapshot)
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise