31 / 365
Big Brother is watching You!
Banksy was 'ere! Spy Booth 2014
This appeared on a wall in Cheltenham a while ago - Very close to the UK's top secret GCHQ base.
Sadly removed after repeated vandalism. Where is it now!!
(Another fill in snapshot)
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
32
photos
8
followers
9
following
8% complete
View this month »
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S9050
Taken
24th July 2014 7:47pm
mural
banksy
big brother
spies
spy booth
gchq
