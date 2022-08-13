Sign up
32 / 365
Another sort of hay bale!
Another of my favourite fill in shots...
An extremely overloaded tuk tuk in India...Moving hay by any means possible!
H & S ~ Not a chance!
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
0
0
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
32
photos
8
followers
9
following
8% complete
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX S9050
Taken
3rd February 2014 3:36pm
Exif
india
hay
travel
tuktuk
