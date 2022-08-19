Previous
Next
'Take a walk on the wild side' by jenbo
38 / 365

'Take a walk on the wild side'

Weather was just right for a walk along the Yeo River towards the Severn Estuary. Captured these two Teasels. I think they are very bold and beautiful!
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise