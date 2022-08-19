Sign up
38 / 365
'Take a walk on the wild side'
Weather was just right for a walk along the Yeo River towards the Severn Estuary. Captured these two Teasels. I think they are very bold and beautiful!
19th August 2022
19th Aug 22
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
Photo Details
Album
Camera
Taken
Tags
riverside
,
sharp
,
wild
,
prickly
,
teasel
