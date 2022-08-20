Previous
What you up to? by jenbo
39 / 365

What you up to?

Loved this inquisitive cow. The chap working on the rhyne was having problems with his dredger. Naturally, she was keeping an eye on proceedings!
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
