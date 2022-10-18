Previous
Havin' a natter by jenbo
101 / 365

Havin' a natter

This little group interests me. Today there was only 3 participants plus dogs. Often their numbers swell to 7 or 8. There is always a lot of chatter and laughter....and the dogs wait patiently for their balls to be thrown.
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
