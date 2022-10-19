Sign up
102 / 365
The humble Pansy
Such a pretty little flower. Hard to be ignored!
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
Camera
SM-A217F
Taken
19th October 2022 5:06pm
Tags
flower
,
colourful
,
pansy
,
striking
