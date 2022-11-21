Sign up
135 / 365
Just the two of us
Lunch out with my daughter. A very rare treat, mum and daughter time. The cake was nice too...🤣
21st November 2022
21st Nov 22
0
0
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
135
photos
11
followers
11
following
36% complete
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
2
365
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-A217F
Taken
21st November 2022 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
time
,
family
,
cake
,
lunch
,
daughter
