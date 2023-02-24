Previous
Pile of mesh by jenbo
230 / 365

Pile of mesh

Another fill in...related to yesterday's post on the Car Park excavation.
Quite liked the texture of this mesh in monochrome.
Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
Photo Details

