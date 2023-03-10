Sign up
240 / 365
New camera!!!
Got my new camera today! So excited but also quite scared. Lots of info, most of it beyond my comprehension.
First impression - Great clarity, however, it may take me a while to get used to it!
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
0
0
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
