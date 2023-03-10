Previous
New camera!!! by jenbo
240 / 365

New camera!!!

Got my new camera today! So excited but also quite scared. Lots of info, most of it beyond my comprehension.
First impression - Great clarity, however, it may take me a while to get used to it!
10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
65% complete

