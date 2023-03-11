Sign up
242 / 365
Helleborus ~ Christmas Rose
Still trying to find time to go out and play with my new camera. In the meantime, this is the best I have been able to manage so far.
So, I am going to use it as a fill in for the many days I have not been able to get out over the last few weeks.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
0
0
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M5A
Taken
10th March 2023 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
white
,
christmas
,
macro
,
rose
,
sony
,
hellebores
