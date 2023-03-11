Previous
Helleborus ~ Christmas Rose by jenbo
242 / 365

Helleborus ~ Christmas Rose

Still trying to find time to go out and play with my new camera. In the meantime, this is the best I have been able to manage so far.
So, I am going to use it as a fill in for the many days I have not been able to get out over the last few weeks.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
