The flaming torch of knowledge by jenbo
249 / 365

The flaming torch of knowledge

A roadside sign from the 50s and 60s. The sign features The Flaming Torch of Knowledge.
Don't see many of those about these days.
(Fill in shot)
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
