The pawnbroker's balls by jenbo
250 / 365

The pawnbroker's balls

Another fill in shot from the Black Country Museum.
Pawnbrokers were identified by the sign of three golden balls.

The story goes that St Nicholas saved three young girls from destitution by loaning them each a bag of gold so they could get married!
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
