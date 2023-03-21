Previous
Four candles??? by jenbo
Four candles???

Step inside the local Hardware store where Mr. Langston will be pleased to oblige and try and find you 4 candles, or did you mean handles for forks???
The two Ronnies will never be forgotten.
(Fill in shot)
21st March 2023

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
