Peonies in Acrylics by jenbo
249 / 365

Peonies in Acrylics

My last project for this current term. I have so enjoyed losing myself in these Art classes.
Lots of room for improvement. However, I do enjoy the process.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
68% complete

