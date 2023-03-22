Sign up
249 / 365
Peonies in Acrylics
My last project for this current term. I have so enjoyed losing myself in these Art classes.
Lots of room for improvement. However, I do enjoy the process.
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
249
photos
11
followers
14
following
68% complete
View this month »
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
Photo Details
Views
0
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M5A
Taken
23rd March 2023 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
painting
,
peonies
,
acrylics
,
barkcloth
