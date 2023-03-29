Previous
Fatsia Japonica berries by jenbo
252 / 365

Fatsia Japonica berries

Otherwise known as the castor oil plant. Don't know why, these berries certainly don't offer up any castor oil??
Birds seem to like them though.
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Photo Details

