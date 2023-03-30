Previous
A little drop of sunshine by jenbo
253 / 365

A little drop of sunshine

At last... a break in the clouds. My beautiful Magnolia Tree is responding to the little drop of Spring sunshine.
30th March 2023

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
Photo Details

