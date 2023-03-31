Previous
Easter Bonnets by jenbo
254 / 365

Easter Bonnets

Just a quick phone shot today. Granddaughter's keeping me busy making Easter Bonnets today
31st March 2023

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
Phil Howcroft ace
very pretty Jenny
March 31st, 2023  
