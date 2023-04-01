Sign up
255 / 365
Hello!
This little chap came to see what all the noise was about. My young granddaughters were both hanging over the fence singing to him....he didn't stay around too long!
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
0
0
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
256
photos
11
followers
14
following
70% complete
View this month »
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M5A
Taken
2nd April 2023 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
field
,
sheep
