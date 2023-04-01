Previous
Hello! by jenbo
255 / 365

Hello!

This little chap came to see what all the noise was about. My young granddaughters were both hanging over the fence singing to him....he didn't stay around too long!
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
70% complete

