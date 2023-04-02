Previous
Can we go home now? by jenbo
256 / 365

Can we go home now?

Trying to get a few practices with my new camera whilst taking Isobel for a walk. The black and white suites her mood. She wasn't too happy being cold and damp.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
70% complete

