256 / 365
Can we go home now?
Trying to get a few practices with my new camera whilst taking Isobel for a walk. The black and white suites her mood. She wasn't too happy being cold and damp.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
0
0
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
256
photos
11
followers
14
following
70% complete
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M5A
Taken
2nd April 2023 10:38am
Privacy
Public
Tags
walk
,
wet
,
cold
,
grey
