Billy no mates! by jenbo
259 / 365

Billy no mates!

These starlings are normally whizzing around in gangs. Looks like this one has lost his mates. They won't have gone far though as the roost under the pier.
Still impressed with the clarity of my Sony RX100V
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

