259 / 365
Billy no mates!
These starlings are normally whizzing around in gangs. Looks like this one has lost his mates. They won't have gone far though as the roost under the pier.
Still impressed with the clarity of my Sony RX100V
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M5A
Taken
3rd April 2023 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
starling
,
murmeration
