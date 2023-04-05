Previous
The Green Van by jenbo
268 / 365

The Green Van

Street scene, minus the muddle of day trippers, at the Black Country Museum in the Midlands.
I had to be very patient to capture this, as the chip shop was next door. The queue stretched around the block !!!
5th April 2023

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
Photo Details

