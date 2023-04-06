Previous
Sunset through the gates by jenbo
Sunset through the gates

Golden sunset through the gates of the hotel I used to work for. I never used to tire of this view.
Mirror image to make it readable!!
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Jenny

@jenbo
Jenny
