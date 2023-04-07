Previous
Jetski in the sunset by jenbo
Jetski in the sunset

Another shot from tonight's golden sunset. Just managed to catch the jet skier as he was speeding across the sun's path. Too far away to give me a closer capture.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
73% complete

bkb in the city
Great capture
April 7th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
you don't need to zoom in the framing and composition work as is Jenny
April 7th, 2023  
