Previous
Next
269 / 365
Jetski in the sunset
Another shot from tonight's golden sunset. Just managed to catch the jet skier as he was speeding across the sun's path. Too far away to give me a closer capture.
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
2
1
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
269
photos
10
followers
14
following
73% complete
View this month »
262
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M5A
Taken
7th April 2023 6:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
golden
,
horizon
,
jetski
,
skier
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 7th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
you don't need to zoom in the framing and composition work as is Jenny
April 7th, 2023
