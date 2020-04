Day 9 Japanese dolls - Gifts from Japan

Both the doll and the vase were a gift from Japan, however 30 years separates the two gifts. The doll given to me so long ago - and the vase last year on one of my sister-in-laws trips to Japan. The flowers are from my garden - at least this year has suited the Dahlia's. The dahlia's were also given to me by a friend - who had got the bulbs from another friend. It is quite lovely how people are so nice to one another.