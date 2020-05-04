Sign up
Photo 1333
White moth
I thought the little moth on the step was quite lovely - although if it is the same moth that is eating everything in the veggie garden - maybe not!
4th May 2020
4th May 20
Jennifer Eurell
@jeneurell
This is my seventh year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
