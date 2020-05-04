Previous
White moth by jeneurell
Photo 1333

White moth

I thought the little moth on the step was quite lovely - although if it is the same moth that is eating everything in the veggie garden - maybe not!
4th May 2020 4th May 20

Jennifer Eurell

