Previous
Next
COVID compromised by jeneurell
Photo 1342

COVID compromised

The playground at my local park is fenced off, but the one at Wappa Dam just had each individual playground item tied up in orange plastic.
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
This is my seventh year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
367% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise