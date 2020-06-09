Previous
Next
Flowers-under-perspex-web by jeneurell
Photo 1354

Flowers-under-perspex-web

I was making some cyanotypes the other day - and took this pic as a process shot while doing so with some of the flowers under perspex and some on top.
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
This is my seventh year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
372% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise