Ukulele by jeneurell
Photo 1363

Ukulele

I do enjoy playing my ukulele - not so sure anyone else enjoys listening though. My ukulele group, The Sunshine Coast Ukulele Masters, has relied on Zoom to keep us in practise until the Maroochy RSL opens up enough to let over 200 players in!
31st July 2020

Jennifer Eurell

@jeneurell
