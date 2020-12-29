Previous
My sister Wendy by jeneurell
My sister Wendy

John and I had a few days at my sisters place at Ocean Shores. She at least got me into the river up to my waist, but her and John enjoyed a swim! I took this on the walk back to the carpark.
Jennifer Eurell

This is my seventh year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
