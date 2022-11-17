Previous
The Standing Stones by jeneurell
Photo 1634

The Standing Stones

The town of Glen Innes, NSW, celebrates it's Celtic heritage. There is a Celtic Festival once a year, but everyday the 'stones' stand guard on the hill behind the town.
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Jennifer Eurell

