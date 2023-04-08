Sign up
Photo 1646
Cormorant?
I'm assuming it is a Cormorant drying out it's wings in the sun. I took the photo at Baroon Pocket Dam near Montville.
8th April 2023
8th Apr 23
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Tags
bird
coolpixp900
