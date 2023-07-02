Previous
80th by jeneurell
Photo 1654

80th

I don't even know who took this shot, but thought I'd put it on 365 to acknowledge my 80th birthday. Apart from some very cold weather for Queensland all went well at my party which was held at the Mapleton Mens Shed on Sat 1st July.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Jennifer Eurell

