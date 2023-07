Daffodil

My nephew gave me a pile of old Canon lens, and a Canon 50D, so I am enjoying playing around with them. This pic was taken with a 24-70 mm lens 1:2.8 out in my garden. The lens was set on 2.8 and the shot would have been sharper with a tripod as both me and the subject matter were prone to a bit of movement, but at the moment it is enough to sort out an unfamilier camera!