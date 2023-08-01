Sign up
Previous
Photo 1666
Tibouchina leaf
I love the way the Tibouchina leaves curl up once they are dried out and on the ground.
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
2
1
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
Tags
leaf
,
macro
,
nikond800
Issi Bannerman
ace
That's quite beautiful!
August 1st, 2023
Annie D
ace
they are fabulous like this - lovely focus
August 1st, 2023
