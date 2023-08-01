Previous
Tibouchina leaf by jeneurell
Photo 1666

Tibouchina leaf

I love the way the Tibouchina leaves curl up once they are dried out and on the ground.
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Jennifer Eurell

ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365 and I very much enjoy being part of this community. I've been taking photos on and off for...
456% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
That's quite beautiful!
August 1st, 2023  
Annie D ace
they are fabulous like this - lovely focus
August 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise