Photo 1746
Caught redhanded.
What is that brush turkey doing in my dinghy? We often hunt them out of the veggie garden, but I haven't seen one in amongst the dinghy flowers before.
11th December 2023
11th Dec 23
Jennifer Eurell
ace
@jeneurell
This is my ninth year on 365. I've been taking photos on and off for a long time and use a Nikon D800 and a...
Tags
bird
,
coolpixp900
