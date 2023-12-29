Sign up
Previous
2 / 365
A Walk in the Park
Spot the dog, running to bring me his ball! Sunset light catches the windows of the ancient building tucked away in a corner at the back of the park.
29th December 2023
29th Dec 23
0
0
Jeni
@jenirainbow
I have taken pictures of some sort on and off since I was a kid, and I had a film SLR many years ago but...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
CLT-L09
Taken
29th December 2023 4:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
dog
,
sunset
,
ball
,
building
